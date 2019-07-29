Deepika, Ranbir, Malaika, Arjun, Varun, Natasha party hard at Karan Johar's residence; watch video

bollywood

When Karan Johar is in a mood to party, the who's who of Bollywood is in attendance. The bash at his home had Zoya Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among those making merry. The filmmaker gave a peek into his party by sharing a video on Instagram. He captioned it, "Saturday night vibes (sic)."

The video, recorded by Karan, begins with Deepika posing with her friend and is followed by Malaika, who winks before the camera moves towards Arjun Kapoor, who is busy in a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. Then Karan's camera captures Varun Dhawan chatting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen sitting on a floor. The video ends with Ranbir Kapoor and Mira Rajput marking their presence.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Her home production is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

The actress recently hit headlines when snapshots of her leaving filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office with frequent co-star Ranbir Kapoor went viral. The photos sparked off speculations if Deepika and Ranbir are all set to reunite on the screen.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were former lovers, turned heads with their on-screen chemistry in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Siddharth Anand's Bachna Ae Haseeno.

For the unversed, in 2018, it was announced that Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, which would also feature Ajay Devgn. However, it was not clear if the meeting was for the same film.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in a historical drama, Panipat, opposite Kriti Sanon. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have teamed up for the trilogy Brahmastra, whereas Vicky Kaushal will next be a part of Udham Singh.

