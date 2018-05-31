Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release pushed to March 2019

The makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wanted ample time between the movie and Arjun Kapoor's other film together, Namaste England



Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was due to release in August this year, will now hit the screens on March 1, 2019. The makers wanted ample time between the movie and the actors' other film together, Namaste England.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President - Distribution at Yash Raj Films, said, "Arjun and Parineeti have Namaste England releasing on Dussehra this year and the makers had announced this date a while back. It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast and given the extremely busy release calendar of this year, we feel March 1 is the best date for our movie to open."

Director Dibakar Banerjee says the movie brings two Indians that clash.

The thriller will see Arjun Kapoor play the role of a Haryanvi police officer, while Parineeti Chopra essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Their lives suddenly intertwine.

Banerjee said in a statement, "I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that."

He said the film's shoot was finished a month late due ti the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. "I don't want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I'm looking forward to release in that year and choose mine," Banerjee added.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar reunites Arjun and Parineeti after Ishaqzaade.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's 'Biggest Announcements' Left Fans Guessing

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever