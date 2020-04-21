Arjun Kapoor shares throwback picture with Will Smith: Hanging out with my boys

While many Bollywood actors are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture featuring Hollywood star Will Smith. The 34-year-old star shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Just hanging out with my boys."

In the shared picture, the '2 States' actor is seen with Hollywood star Will Smith and designer Kunal Rawal during the days when he had not lost weight to pursue acting. "The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie...," he captioned the post.

Pointing towards his weight in the old photo, the 'Panipat' actor added: "Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was"

The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the nationwide lockdown and is making the best possible use of social media to raise awareness about coronavirus.

Earlier, Kapoor has also extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

