Arjun Kapoor wishes father Boney Kapoor on his birthday

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shared a happy family picture on his Instagram account wishing his dad Boney a very happy birthday

Arjun Kapoor with family

As Boney Kapoor turns 63 on November 11, his son and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor made sure that he wishes him in the most adorable way. The '2 States' actor shared a happy family picture on his official Instagram account wishing his dad a very happy birthday. The photo features Nirmal Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Reena Marwah, Mohit Marwah, Antara Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

"U made a film Called #MrIndia the film had a very relevant line 'Zindagi ki yahi Reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai ' after the bad, comes the good dad Happy birthday have a lifetime full of happiness from ur family ur 3 kids and @khushi05k the legend & ur Favourite child !!!," the post read.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday big brother #family A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 10, 2018 at 10:47am PST

The whole family can be seen posing for a happy picture and celebrating Kapoor's special day. Sanjay Kapoor too took to his Instagram account to wish his brother posting the same picture, alongside a caption, "Happy birthday big brother #family." Boney Kapoor has been a quite successful producer in Bollywood who has worked on films like 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted', 'No Entry', among many more.

The producer was married to the late legendary actor Sridevi, who passed away earlier this year in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. The 54-year-old actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Parineeti Chopra, the movie is slated to release next year.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor shields Malaika Arora from fans

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI