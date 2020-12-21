Arjun Rampal submitted backdated prescription for banned tablets to NCB

Actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Monday. He was summoned for the second time over the ongoing investigation into the banned tablets recovered from his house last month.

During interrogation, the NCB found out that the prescription submitted by Arjun Rampal in November was backdated. Senior psychiatrist Dr. Rohit Garg, based in Delhi, wrote the prescription in good faith and was not aware of the NCB probe.

Also Read: Drugs Case: Banned Tablets Recovered From Arjun Rampal's Home During Search By NCB

The anti-drug agency also recorded the statement of Dr. Garg under Section 164 of the CrPC. The doctor told the NCB that Arjun Rampal approached him through a family friend and he was unaware about the ongoing investigation. He assured full cooperation to the agency.

“The matter is subjudice, so I won’t be able to share details with you. I have shared all the information with the NCB officers and I have recorded my statement in from of the magistrate. I will cooperate with the authorities for further probe in the case and will share whatever information is required from me,” Dr. Garg told Mid-day.

Earlier, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

On November 9, NCB officials had conducted a raid at the actor’s residence and found a banned drug named clonazepam. The Ministry of Finance had banned the drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted.

Also Read: NCB Plans To Start Probe In Other Countries In Agisilaos Demetriades' Case

The agency had also seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the agency for two consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news