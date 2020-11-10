Drugs Case: NCB summons Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend

In a major development in the Bollywood-drug cartel nexus case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, to appear before it on November 11. NCB officials carried out searches at his residence in Pali Hill and his office on MOnday, and seized some tablets banned under the NDPS Act.

According to sources, the raids were conducted for more than 8 hours and officials took his driver to the NCB office for questioning. "During the search some tablets banned under NDPS Act have been recovered from Rampal's home, and mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and other electronic gadgets were also seized,,"said an official.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that summons have been issued to Rampal and his South African girlfriend.

Earlier the NCB arrested Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case and he was granted bail by the magistrate court on November 6. However, the NCB arrested him in another case on November 8 along with Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Dharma Productions. NCB officials have earlier claimed that Agisilaos was suspected to be part of an international drug cartel.

Appeal for bail

On Sunday, the NCB carried out massive searches at several places in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and had arrested four drug peddlers and the wife of producer Firoz Nadiadwala after 10 grams of ganja were recovered from his home. Nadiadwala was also at the NCB office on Monday afternoon as he was summoned to join the probe.

Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was produced in Killa court along with the four drug peddlers, the court has sent all accused in judicial custody till November 23.

Saeed's appeal for bail will be heard today.

