Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB again in drugs case, told to appear on December 16

Actor Arjun Rampal was summoned again on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

He has been asked to appear before the anti-drug agency on December 16 (Wednesday).

The NCB had conducted raids at Arjun Rampal’s house on November 9 and found a banned drug. The Ministry of Finance had banned the drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted.

Also Read: Drug's Case: Arjun Rampal Grilled By The NCB

Following the raids, he was questioned by the NCB officials on November 13 for over seven hours. Speaking to the press after recording his statement, Rampal had said that he submitted a valid prescription for the tablets that were found at his house.

In his statement, Rampal said, "I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am cooperating with the agency."

Also Read: Drugs Case: Banned Tablets Recovered From Arjun Rampal's Home During Search By NCB

Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by the agency for two consecutive days.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news