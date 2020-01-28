Arjun Rampal's photo of his 'camera shy' baby boy has stolen our heart!

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' baby boy Arik is cuteness personified. The couple frequently share glimpses of their son on social media and those are enough to melt our hearts! Arjun Rampal recently shared a picture of his little family on Instagram captioning it "Camera shy #memories #goa"

View this post on Instagram Camera shy âºï¸ #memories #goa A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onJan 27, 2020 at 10:17pm PST

How utterly adorable is this photo?! Gabriella, Arjun and Arik look sunkissed in Goa and look peaceful and happy just being in each other's company. While Arjun and Gabriella look straight into the camera, baby Arik seems to be shielding himself from it!

Arjun Rampal surprised the world when he announced on social media that he's going to be a father again. The model-actor shared a loved-up photo of himself with a pregnant Gabriella and wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetraides are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun and Mehr, who are parents to two daughters, have ended their marriage, and Mumbai court recently granted a divorce to the duo.

