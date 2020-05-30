Armaan Jain shares throwback photo; remembers late uncle Rishi Kapoor

It's exactly a month since Rishi Kapoor passed away. Armaan Jain posted a throwback picture to remember late uncle Rishi, aunt Ritu Nanda, and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

He shared a picture from one of their traditional lunches at Deonar Cottage and wrote that "things will not be the same anymore. Words aren't enough to describe the amount I love and miss you... each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart."

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is spending time with mother Neetu, revealed that her late dad had trained her mom well in Scrabble. "She beat me twice already," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukaemia for the past two years. Speaking about his demise, elder brother Randhir Kapoor said in an interview, "People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them but I'd like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit."

