Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bring baby girl Ayat home

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita, and her actor husband Aayush Sharma became proud parents to a baby girl whom they named Ayat. Ayat, who has an elder brother Ahil, was born on December 27 and will be sharing her birth date with mamu Salman Khan. Arpita Khan was discharged from the hospital today and was spotted along with husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil taking their baby girl home. Check out the photos below:

Arpita, Aayush and Ahil with baby Ayat

Both mother and daughter are well, and Arpita looked lovely in a red and black polka dot dress. Ahil looks thrilled to welcome his little sister and wore a pair of black track pants and a white t-shirt. Second-time dad Aayush Sharma carried Ayat in his arms and was casual but stylish in a grey shirt paired with grey jeans.

Cutie Ahil looks at cameras as Arpita and Aayush take him and baby Ayat home

While Ayat's face can't be seen in these photos, Arpita and Aayush have already shared a photo of the baby on social media. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to share a few photos of his daughter and wrote, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You've brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone's life with a lot of love and joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) onDec 29, 2019 at 11:27pm PST

Isn't the baby girl absolutely adorable? We can't wait for more photos of Ayat and we're sure the baby will receive a lot of love and affection from her mamu Salman Khan most of all!

