Arsenal defeat Liverpool on penalties to win FA Community Shield

Arsenal players pose with the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in north London. Pic/AFP

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium.

The normal 90 minutes action ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League winner and the previous season's FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Arsenal had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the finals.

In the match against Arsenal, Liverpool's van Dijk had the ball into the back of the net but the goal was disallowed as the defender was deemed offside.

Eventually, Arsenal struck first, owing to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal in the 12th minute of the match.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and Arsenal went into the half time with a 1-0 lead against Arsenal.

Liverpool pressed hard in the second half, and finally, their efforts paid off in the 73rd minute as Takumi Minamino got the equaliser for the side, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

The normal 90 minutes action concluded in a draw and as a result, a penalty shootout was witnessed to find out a winner.

And finally, Arsenal emerged as winners after defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.

Now, Liverpool and Arsenal will be seen in action in the Premier League.

Arsenal will take on Fulham while Liverpool will face Leeds United in their opening matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12.

