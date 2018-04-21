Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager after 22 years
Arsene Wenger has announced he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after almost 22 years in the role. The 68-year-old's position has come under intense scrutiny over the past 18 months due to repeated failings in the Premier League and Champions League. The Frenchman has lifted the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons but that has not been enough to appease some supporters and Wenger confirmed his decision to step down yesterday morning.
'Right time to go'
"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," a statement said. "I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years." He continued: "I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.
"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever." Wenger has won three EPL titles during his spell of over 21 years at the helm, the last of which came as a result of the unbeaten 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04. No-one has won more FA Cups than Wenger. Protests against his reign picked up last season as the Gunners finished outside of the top four for the first time since 1996.
Growing negativity
But despite the growing negativity, Wenger signed a new two-year deal last summer with the mandate of sustaining a title challenge. That failed miserably and, at the time of the announcement, Arsenal sit sixth in the table and 33 points adrift of newly crowned champions Manchester City.
1228
No. of matches manager Arsene Wenger has been at the helm for Arsenal
473
No. of EPL victories Wenger has registered
823
No. of Premier League games the Frenchman has managed
10
No. of major trophies won by Wenger's boys
21
No. of full seasons Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996
Seven
No. of FA Cup triumphs Wenger has to his name - more than any other manager
Tweet talk
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker: Arsene Wenger has given much of his life to Arsenal. He has brought much success to the club. He has given much to the game of football in our country. Merci et bonne chance, Monsieur Wenger
Gary Neville @GNev2: Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football. The '98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks
Jack Wilshere @JackWilshere: To the man who gave me my chance as a 16-year-old, and showed unbeliveable faith and commitment towards me. Always a gentleman, like a father through tough times in my career. He always believed in me when most people didn't. Thank you for everything boss!
Hector Bellerín @HectorBellerin: Personally a very sad day. I am forever in debt to this man. The person who had faith in me and gave me a platform to progress. Thank you for all the memories and trophies boss
Shay Given @No1shaygiven: Congrats to Arsene Wenger on an amazing career @Arsenal I've been on the receiving end of a few of his great teams over the years
David Seaman @thedavidseaman: Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?
