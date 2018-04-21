Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager after 22 years

Arsene Wenger to step down from Arsenal hot seat at the end of the season after almost 22 years in charge



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has announced he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after almost 22 years in the role. The 68-year-old's position has come under intense scrutiny over the past 18 months due to repeated failings in the Premier League and Champions League. The Frenchman has lifted the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons but that has not been enough to appease some supporters and Wenger confirmed his decision to step down yesterday morning.

'Right time to go'

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," a statement said. "I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years." He continued: "I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever." Wenger has won three EPL titles during his spell of over 21 years at the helm, the last of which came as a result of the unbeaten 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04. No-one has won more FA Cups than Wenger. Protests against his reign picked up last season as the Gunners finished outside of the top four for the first time since 1996.

Growing negativity

But despite the growing negativity, Wenger signed a new two-year deal last summer with the mandate of sustaining a title challenge. That failed miserably and, at the time of the announcement, Arsenal sit sixth in the table and 33 points adrift of newly crowned champions Manchester City.

1228

No. of matches manager Arsene Wenger has been at the helm for Arsenal

473

No. of EPL victories Wenger has registered

823

No. of Premier League games the Frenchman has managed

10

No. of major trophies won by Wenger's boys

21

No. of full seasons Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996

Seven

No. of FA Cup triumphs Wenger has to his name - more than any other manager