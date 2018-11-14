Arshad Warsi: Munna Bhai will roll out by end of 2019

bollywood

It's evidently a reason to celebrate then as Arshad Warsi reiterates in a chat with mid-day that the third instalment of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy is in the works

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munna Bhai

Even with an assortment of projects coming their way, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's return to the much-loved Munna Bhai franchise remains a constant subject of discussion. It's evidently a reason to celebrate then as Warsi reiterates in a chat with mid-day that the third instalment of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy is in the works.

"Hirani told me he is working on Munna Bhai 3. We all know that he is particular about his films and takes his own time to write them. He doesn't rush into anything, so let's wait for an official announcement," says Warsi. Even though his date diary hasn't been blocked for the film, Warsi says he knows Hirani's team is developing it. "We plan to begin [working on it] towards the end of next year."

While he awaits the commencement of the Dutt starrer, Warsi is currently looking forward to his next, Bhaiaji Superhit, which features Sunny Deol in the leading role. He will also make his web debut with Asura, a psychological thriller that explores the world of forensic science against the mystical mythology of Benaras. "I have only recently joined the project, but this is one role that I was looking forward to. I am doing such an intense part after Sehar [2005]. It is a gripping drama."

Also read: 3 Idiots sequel to go on floors after Munna Bhai 3?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates