Arshad Warsi on playing a politician: Thank God, it's not the stereotypical role again

In an industry that is quick to typecast actors based on their strengths, Arshad Warsi's perfect comic timing has made him a constant fixture in comedies. The actor has, however, made a departure from light-hearted roles to play a politician in the Bhumi Pednekar-led Durgamati. "I enjoy doing good films; the genre doesn't matter. Comedies are made more than other genres purely for business reasons, and I have done a lot of them. With Durgamati, it feels good to get out of the comic space to do something different and keep the actor in me alive," says Warsi.

The actor, who plays politician Ishwar Prasad in the Amazon Prime Video horror outing, says he had to work on his look before facing the camera for the Ashok-directed venture. "I wanted people to see the experience and wisdom that come with age, in him." Ask him if he approaches a serious role differently from a gag-a-minute outing, and Warsi explains, "When I go to the set, I like to crack jokes and have fun, regardless of whether the film is a comedy or horror. It's only when the camera starts rolling that I do what my take requires. With this film, I was doing something that I don't get to do often. I was like, thank God, it's not the stereotypical role again."

Though the film sees him politicking, Warsi consciously stays away from politics off screen. "I have zero understanding of politics, and I am not ashamed of it. I like my job, family and the cocoon that I live in; I am not interested in knowing anything more than that." Point out how the stars' studied silence may be read as compliance with the current dispensation, and he says, "It works as a defence mechanism because one doesn't want to have any kind of negativity in his/her life. So, if something is causing you harm, you stay away from it. I don't know anything that's going on except the Coronavirus [pandemic]."

