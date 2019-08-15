Art director murder: Two more accused held

mumbai

The duo, absconding after the incident, was caught from Malad; had helped prime accused kill Krishnendu Chouwdhury and dispose of his body

The art director's body was found in the Virar creek last week

The two accused absconding after the murder of art designer Krishnendu Chouwdhury were caught by the crime branch, Palghar district on Wednesday. According to crime branch officers, the main accused Mohammed Furkan, during interrogation, had revealed the names of these two but they had fled to their native place in Bijnaur village, Uttar Pradesh, before the police could track them.

Under Palghar SP Gaurav Singh, a number of teams were formed to nab the duo when a sub-inspector received information about one of them and a trap was laid in Malad from where Mohammed Nasim Khalid Shaikh, 30, and Mohammed Nasim Shaikh, 33, were held. The two were working with Mohammed Furkan at his godown in Madh Island. Both the accused were involved in the murder and also helped Furkan dump the dead body. "We are also ascertaining if there were others involved in Chouwdhury's murder," an officer of the local crime branch told mid-day.



The two accused were caught from Malad by Palghar crime branch officials on Wednesday. Pics/Hanif Patel

The incident

Art director Krishnendu Chouwdhury's body was found in a creek in Virar on Friday after a missing person complaint was registered about him. "The motive behind the murder seems to be defaulting on payment," the police said. Chouwdhury's friends Chinmoy Mandal and Mohammed Furkan Shaikh had registered the missing person complaint on August 8. Police sources said Shaikh allegedly killed Chouwdhury on August 7 with the help of his friends and dumped the body in the Virar creek.

Shaikh allegedly owed Chouwdhury some money over which the deceased had abused him a couple of times. An angry Shaikh called Chouwdhury on the pretext of returning his money last week but instead killed him. In order to misguide the police, Shaikh then left Chouwdhury's car in Charkop and took the dead body to Virar. Police suspected Shaikh's role when his statement and that of his employee didn't add up.

