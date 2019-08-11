Mumbai Crime: Art director's body found in Virar

mumbai

The body of a 35-year-old art director, missing since August 7, was found in Khanivade creek near Virar, late on Friday afternoon. The man has been identified as Krishnendu Chouwdhury, a resident of Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Cops have registered a case of murder against unknown persons, since several injury marks were seen on the body.

On Thursday, Chouwdhury's friends had registered a missing person's complaint at the Malwani police station, after they failed to trace him for nearly 24 hours. According to his friend, Chinmoy Mandal, Chouwdhury had a meeting in Madh Island, around 7 pm, on Wednesday. His cellphone was reachable till 9.30 pm, after which they couldn't get in touch with him, as his phone had been switched off. Mandal and another friend, Mohammed Furkan Farooq Sheikh, then registered a missing person's complaint.

