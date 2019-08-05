Article 370 scrapped in Kashmir: Kangana Ranaut, Chetan Bhagat, Dia Mirza react

bollywood

Home Minister Amit Shah announces in Parliament that Article 370 of the constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been scrapped; state bifurcated into two union territories J&K and Ladakh

Kangana Ranaut captured in a cheerful mood, Picture Courtesy: AFP

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha Parliament that Article 370 of Indian Constitution has been scrapped in Kashmir, which lifts the special status of the state. The state has been bifurcated into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh. The decision has attracted mixed reviews from the B-town celebrities.

Reacting to Article 370 being scrapped in Kashmir, actress Kangana Ranaut said, "Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality ... I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future (sic)"

Actress Dia Mirza, who often raises her voice and gives an opinion on socially relevant subjects and champions the initiatives for conserving the environment, also expressed her views on this decision, which is being termed "historic" by many. She wrote: "My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention (sic)"

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019

Paresh Rawal, who openly promotes and supports the ideology of the ruling government, hailed the decision of revoking Kashmir's special status and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sau sau Salaam aapko ! pic.twitter.com/OnFcMlM5T0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 5, 2019

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar termed the scrapping of Article 370 as "historic". Bhandarkar also called the movement as "brave".

Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Very brave move @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji #KashmirParFinalFight — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 5, 2019

Chetan Bhagat also shared his piece of mind and retweeted a tweet that he made five years ago and wrote, "Said this 5years ago and I guess the time has finally come. One Country, One system. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 (sic)"

Said this 5years ago and I guess the time has finally come. One Country, One system. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 https://t.co/174Ua3UT7u — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Actress Pooja Bedi also took to Twitter to say that Article 370 was temporary and it had to be abolished.

Article 370 was temporary & transient. Watch #SushilPandit explain it so clearly. Here's a link. +link to the print version.

What we should be questioning is why something that was "temporary" lasted 60 years!! https://t.co/u5pKymut6qhttps://t.co/IgZjILZo6G#kashmiroperation — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) August 5, 2019

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also said, "The argument that the scrapping of #Article370 #Article35A is unconstitutional doesn't hold. If at a time it was fair to apply it, It's fair to remove it when it isn't working. It was never meant to be permanent. Can't get diff results doing the same thing."

