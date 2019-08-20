Arun Jaitley health: L K Advani, Anandiben Patel visit AIIMS

national

Arun Jaitley was rushed to the hospital on August 9 because he complained of restlessness and breathlessness

L K Advani, Anandiben Patel visit Jaitley at AIIMS

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continues to be on life support at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and several leaders like BJP veteran L K Advani, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the hospital to enquire about his health. BJP leader L K Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani accompanied him.

Union ministers Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Santosh Gangwar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Santosh Gangwar and party MP Maneka Gandhi also visited the hospital to enquire about his wellness. The Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister also visited the former finance minister.

Arun Jaitley was rushed to the hospital on August 9 because he complained of restlessness and breathlessness. According to PTI sources, he is on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is consistently monitoring his condition. AIIMS had issued a bulletin on Jaitley's health condition on August 10.

Arun Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections this year because of his ill health. He has admitted to the hospital in May this year as well for treatment.

(with inputs from PTI)

