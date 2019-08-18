Arun Jaitley remains critical, more leaders visit AIIMS

national

Arun Jaitley, 66 was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness

Arun Jaitley in a file picture from AFP

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released a statement on Sunday night saying that former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is used for patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of operating on their own.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support, in the critical stage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Cardio-Neuro Centre, Delhi. On urge for dialysis to start."

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support, in critical stage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Cardio-Neuro Centre, Delhi. On urge for dialysis to start: Sources at AIIMS pic.twitter.com/DAwx3ZGK1q — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Arun Jaitley, 66 was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was kept on life support systems.

On August 10, 2019, the hospital had released a statement saying that a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley's treatment, AIIMS said. He was admitted to the hospital this morning and "at present, he is haemodynamically stable," the statement read. A hemodynamically stable patient is said to have a stable heart and good blood circulation.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley under treatment in ICU, is haemodynamically stable, says AIIMS

Several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS on Sunday. Others who visited the hospital on Sunday were Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati paid a visit to Jaitley on Saturday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flew to Delhi on Saturday and directly went to the hospital from the airport.

Among other leaders, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and top BJP leaders also visited the hospital last week.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates