Arun Jaitley under treatment in ICU, is haemodynamically stable, says AIIMS

The former finance minister was admitted to AIIMS after complaining of breathless, ministers including PM Narendra Modi visited him

In this file photo dated Jan 10, 2019, is seen Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the 32nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet, in New Delhi. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is attending to Jaitley; he is haemodynamically stable according to statement issued by AIIMS on Friday. Pic/PTI

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said in a statement he is "haemodynamically stable".

The hospital had released a statement saying that a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Jaitley's treatment, AIIMS said. He was admitted to the hospital this morning and "at present, he is haemodynamically stable," the statement read. A hemodynamically stable patient is said to have a stable heart and good blood circulation.

Leaders visiting to enquire about the senior BJP leader’s health include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, the party working president JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav. BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and yoga proponent Baba Ramdev are also said to have visited Jaitley at AIIMS.

According to hospital sources, the 66-year-old was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre around 10 am on Friday. "He is under observation in ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition," one of the sources assured.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment in May this year. Being a lawyer by profession, he had been an important part of the first Narendra Modi government. He held finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the government's chief troubleshooter.

It is presumed that the former union minister did not contest the Lok Sabha election this year because of his ill-health. Jaitley had undergone the renal transplant in May last year as Piyush Goyal filled in for him in the finance portfolio at that time. At the time of this surgery, he had stopped attending office since early April 2018 and was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

With inputs from PTI

