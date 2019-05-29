Arun Jaitley does not want to a minister due to health reasons
In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health
New Delhi: Ending all speculations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in the new BJP government due to health reasons. In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health.
I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley writes to PM, request him to relieve him of his duty as FM. Cites health issues as reason. #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/1ARu9l8lQ7— Shishir Tripathi (@Shishir_SD) May 29, 2019
#ArunJaitley will not continue due to health reasons. pic.twitter.com/ZzHsNrEMkv— Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) May 29, 2019
In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government."
