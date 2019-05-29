Arun Jaitley does not want to a minister due to health reasons

Published: May 29, 2019, 13:38 IST | mid-day online desk

In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health

Arun Jaitley does not want to a minister due to health reasons
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Mohit

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in the new BJP government due to health reasons. In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government."

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

arun jaitleynarendra modinew delhinational news

Snake Rescue: 12 foot python rescued in Vasai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK