Arun Jaitley's 'sound legal advise' was trusted across political divide, says Solicitor General

The Solicitor General described the BJP stalwart as a human being with a golden heart, a statesman without malice against anyone, a senior advocate par excellence and an orator with the rare gift of articulation

Condoling the demise of Arun Jaitley, the Bar Council of India said that the Bar has lost an eminent jurist and its pride. Pic/Twitter ANI

On Saturday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that with the passing away of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost a brilliant parliamentarian, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose advice was trusted by all in public life across the political divide. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and son.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Mehta said that the demise of Arun Jaitley is a great loss for the nation, the Indian polity, and the legal fraternity. He also said that the Jaitley always left a lasting imprint on anyone he came in touch with and as a senior advocate, guided his political and professional colleagues with mature legal advice and "stood by them during the most adverse circumstances."

Besides being a staunch politician and a leader par excellence, Jaitley was also a senior advocate and practiced law at the Supreme Court, High Courts, and lower courts. Mehta said that he will be remembered as a sane voice, a dependable friend, an intelligent statesman and a legal luminary whose sound legal advise was trusted by all persons in public life across the political divide.

Furthermore, the Solicitor General described the BJP stalwart as s human being with a golden heart, a statesman without malice against anyone, a senior advocate par excellence and an orator with the rare gift of articulation. Jaitley, who passed away at 66 was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of breathlessness. An important leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaitley held the Finance Ministry post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure from 2014 to 2019.

on January 19, 1990, Arun Jaitley was appointed as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court. He was also the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) during the tenure of the coalition government headed by V.P. Singh. During this period, Jaitley represented the government in the infamous Bofors case as a lawyer.

The 66-year-old politician had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year owing to ill bad health. He even stopped attending office since early April 2018 after he underwent a renal transplant in May 2018 but was later back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

With inputs from PTI

