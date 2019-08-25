Arun Jaitley's body being taken to Nigambodh Ghat

national

Jaitley's body being taken to Nigambodh Ghat. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Arun Jaitley, the former Union minister was taken to the Nigambodh Ghat from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon in a flower-decked gun carriage, amidst chants of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley). The last rites of Arun Jaitley will be performed with full State honours around 2.30 pm, a senior BJP leader stated.

According to news agency, PTI, BJP workers and mourners queued up in large numbers since morning to pay their last respects to the leader outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river. The 66-year-old leader passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

With inputs from PTI

