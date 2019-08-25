Nitin Gadkari remembers Arun Jaitley as 'political giant who loved to put points on forefront'

national

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that Jaitley had contributed a lot to the development of the nation and the BJP

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage to Arun Jaitley on Sunday and called him a political giant who loved to put his points on the forefront and argue. "His demise is very unfortunate. I have seen him grow from a member of the student union to a finance minister of India. He was a political giant who loved to put his points on the forefront and argue. He has contributed a lot in the politics and for the Constitution," Nitin Gadkari told ANI after paying tributes to Arun Jaitley at his residence this morning.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways stated that Arun Jaitley had contributed a lot to the development of the nation and the BJP and also added that he had mastery over both languaged Hindi and English. Nitin Gadkari recollecting some of the fond memories with the former finance minister, Arun Jaitley stated, "He called me at his residence a few days ago. We enjoyed food together and talked about our personal lives and political developments in the country. We used to talk a lot about the country's economy and infrastructure development. When I became a minister there were 604 projects in my ministry with huge defaults... I asked for changes in some policy, he helped and 95 per cent problem was resolved."

The BJP leader concluded by wishing for strength to the late leader's family for dealing with the "irreparable loss". Arun Jaitley's mortal remains were brought to BJP headquarters from his residence, where party members and people will pay their last respects to him. Later, he will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat. Arun Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

