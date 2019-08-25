Arun Jaitley's mortal remains reach BJP headquarters

national

Several BJP leaders and family members accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains

Mortal remains of Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley brought to party headquarters. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: From his residence in Kailash Colony in New Delhi, the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday reached the BJP headquarters for people to pay their tributes. In a military vehicle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart's mortal remains reached the party headquarters decked with flowers at around 10.58 a.m.

Several BJP leaders and family members accompanied the convoy carrying Jaitley's mortal remains. Senior party leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, paid tribute to Jaitley by offering flowers to his body packed in a red colour casket.

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains were kept at the Central Hall of the BJP headquarters where it will be kept till around 2 p.m. It will then be moved to Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites, said party sources. Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday at 12.07 pm due to a prolonged illness.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

