Arvind Kejriwal: BJP harassing AAP workers by using police

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused BJP President Amit Shah of using police force to detain call centre workers of Aam Aadmi Party for hours.

"Amit Shah has got down to using his goon-like ways. It is at his behest that the Delhi Police is threatening to shut down our call centres. Names of millions of people have been struck off the voters' list. What wrong did we do in getting their names in the electoral roll? If they have to catch someone, catch us," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Twitter.

The party also wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) complaining against the police officers who, it said, harassed its workers.

"It's the duty of the Election Commission to get people to register as voters, but when this was not done, the Aam Aadmi Party worked to get people to register themselves by visiting them door-to-door and through call centers.

"Doing this, we added 30,000 voters from south Delhi alone. This irked the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had earlier worked to striking off people's names from voters' list," Sanjay Singh, Member of Parliament from AAP, said in the complaint to the CEC.

The BJP used police to harass these call centre workers by detaining them at Sunlight Colony police station and interrogating them for hours, he wrote in the letter.

"Democracy is being stifled by BJP workers and the Delhi Police. Fear is being struck in the heart of common man and the opposition parties... We urge you to take action against the police officers by removing them from their posts and launching an investigation in the matter," he added.

