Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Police meeting to send AAP MLAs to jail is shameful

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is shameful the way Delhi Police is holding a meeting to discuss how to send the AAP MLAs to jail, instead of providing security to women.

"Shameful that cops are meeting to discuss how to send AAP MLAs to jail. I wish they had spent a fraction of time and energy on providing security to women and improving law and order, which is worst today during (the Narendra) Modi regime," he said. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal also shared a news which claimed that the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the southern range of the city had called a meeting to plan strategy as cases against the Aam Aadmi Party was not holding up in court.

"Fix responsibility. Who directed these false cases - Lieutenant Governor or Prime Minister? Were police officers given written directions by LG/PM? If yes, make written directions public. "If not, the police officers who followed illegal verbal directions must face severe punishment," he said.

