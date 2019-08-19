Search

Arvind Kejriwal meets officials as Yamuna crosses 'warning mark' in Delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 14:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The water level of the Yamuna river is now said to be at 205m, after over eight lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, the Yamuna river crossed the "warning mark" of 204.50 meters and was all set to breach the "danger mark" of 205.33m, thereby forcing the authorities in New Delhi to stop traffic on one of the bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing.

Amid the rising water level in Yamuna river, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called an emergency meeting of officials. The water level of the Yamuna river is now said to be at 205m, after over eight lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

In order to avoid a flood-like situation, the Delhi government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas along the river bed. An old bridge which is also known as Loha Pul over the Yamuna was also closed for traffic amid the rising river level of water in the Yamuna.

The Yamuna river passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts of Haryana before entering New Delhi.

With inputs from IANS

