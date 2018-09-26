Arvind Kejriwal orders magisterial probe, compensation in Delhi building collapse

national

"I have ordered a magisterial probe. The Delhi government will also give compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased," he told reporters

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into a building collapse in north-west Delhi's Ashok Vihar and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.

Four children and a 40-year-old woman died and seven others were seriously injured when a four-storey building collapsed here early on Wednesday, police said. Many people are still feared trapped in the rubble of the two-decade-old building. Kejriwal visited the injured at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and also visited the site of building collapse with officials.

"I have ordered a magisterial probe. The Delhi government will also give compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased," he told reporters. Kejriwal, attacking the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said MCD has the responsibility of a building's safety. "Municipal corporation has the responsibility of safety of buildings. They (MCDs) will have to strictly enforce the law," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever