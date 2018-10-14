Arvind Kejriwal: Punjab government fails to punish killers of Sikhs

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticized the Punjab government for not acting against the killers of two Sikhs who died during protests against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib three years ago. Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh died in police firing in October 2015 in Faridkot district. On the third anniversary of the killings, Kejriwal offered his condolences to the victims' families and expressed disappointment with the Punjab government for "failing to punish the culprits".

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: "I offer condolences to the families of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh. Highly unfortunate that Captain Amarinder Singh's government has badly failed to punish the culprits of sacrilege of Shri Guru Granth Sahibji and the murderers of two innocents." Police had booked its officers on charges of murder and attempt to murder in connection with the firing in Behbal Kalan village.

In September this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the proceedings against three Punjab Police officers booked in connection with the firing.

