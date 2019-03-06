As Luka Chuppi surpasses Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon reveals what defines her choices

bollywood

Kriti Sanon's first release of 2019 has passed the Monday litmus test due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. With a whopping collection of Rs 40.03 crore, Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi has surpassed her last release, Bareily Ki Barfi's box office collections. The actress also reveals that it's her gut feeling and getting recognition and appreciation that makes her more confident of the choices of films she opts for.

Talking about the same, Kriti Sanon shares, "I am so overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation coming my way for Luka Chuppi. There was a similar feeling post the release of my last film, Bareilly ki Barfi. But this time the quantum is way bigger in terms of the numbers. Both BKB and Luka Chuppi are extremely close to my heart. I have always gone with my gut feeling and getting recognition and appreciation definitely makes me more confident of my choices."

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. With Luka Chuppi's success, the actress has yet again cast her magic at the box office. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

