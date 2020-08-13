Asha Negi on her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani: I have only love for Rithvik in my heart

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani became a household name when the duo appeared together on-screen for the first time in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. The couple's chemistry was appreciated by many, and soon, the reel life love story turned into a real one. Asha and Rithvik also appeared on a few reality shows together, and they never shied away from confessing their love for each other in front of the camera.

Earlier this year, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani split up, and this news did take the internet by storm. Asha and Rithvik also confessed about their breakup and put the rumours to the rest. It seems like the ex-lovers have now made peace with it and moved on with their respective lives. In an interview with India Today, Asha revealed how she has been coping up with the breakup.

"All I want to say is that we both are giving our best at whatever place or state we are in our lives right now. We both are working on ourselves and I can say for myself that I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too. I'll always want him to succeed in life. This is a very personal thing for me but I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart."

Asha Negi further added how every actor is a human too. "I will say that this is life and us actors are also human beings. I would ask our fans not to judge us and respect the decisions we take."

On the professional front, Asha Negi made her digital debut with Baarish, opposite Sharman Joshi. The season 2 of the popular web show released amid the lockdown period. The actress will be soon seen in upcoming web series Abhay 2 where she plays a journalist. She is quite excited about her character in the Zee5 series. Asha will be seen with Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in Abhay 2.

Sharing Rithvik Dhanjani's professional plans, the actor decided to quit the popular stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India for some prior commitments.

