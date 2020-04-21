Rithvik Dhanjani shares a cryptic post about love after breakup rumours

Recently, there was news that Pavitra Rishta co-stars and real-life couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi had parted ways. Negi and Dhanjani were apparently together for over six years.

Sources close to the development revealed that the couple had broken up. The report further stated that their close friends have known about it for a month now. Apparently, Asha and Rithvik were living together, and now, the latter has moved out of the house.

Recently, Rithvik shared a couple of posts on Instagram about love and has left everyone wondering if they're meant for Asha Negi. Check them out below:

One of Rithvik's posts reads, "To know love is to know how to give unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love."

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of their popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. The couple had also participated in season six of Nach Baliye and won it. Speaking about marriage, Asha had previously said in an interview, "We are not thinking of marriage anytime soon. Not after three-four years. We want to be settled professionally first. We only think about our careers only at this point in time."

On the work front, Rithvik was last seen as the host on the dance reality show, Super Dancer: Season 3. Asha Negi, on the other hand, was seen in the web series, Baarish, in 2019. The actress also has a film, Ludo, her film debut, in the pipeline.

