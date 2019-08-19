Ashish Shelar, Rouble Nagi inaugurate pre-school under Misal Mumbai in Bandra

mumbai

The Misal Mumbai initiative aims to enable women and youth to be independent and helps them to get vocational training and placement support

Ashish Shelar, Rouble Nagi and Shekhar Ravjiani at the inauguration of Misaal Mumbai's Balwadi Edu Hub & Skill Centre at Jaffar Baba Colony, Bandra West

Artist and Social Activist Rouble Nagi launched another educational-hub (Balwadi) and Skill Centre at Jaffar Baba Colony in Bandra West under the Misaal Mumbai initiative. The launch of the Balwadi comes after Rouble Nagi's Art Foundation's sustained and successful efforts in order to provide education and vocation in the areas of Worli, Prabhadevi, Colaba, Virar, Thane, Aurangabad, Nasik to name a few in Maharashtra.

On Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee jis death anniversary,@ShelarAshish ji inaugurated @RNAFMUMBAI Education Hub & Skill centre in Bandra.Intending to provide access to information,knowledge & skill to the citizens.Lets transform lives of people living in the slums &Villages of IndiaðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/BrG7K7kBH0 — ROUBLE NAGI (@ROUBLENAGI) August 16, 2019

The educational hub and skill centre was inaugurated by Minister of Educations, Sports and Youth Welfare Ashish Shelar and the event was also graced by Shekhar Ravjiani of Vishal-Shekhar fame. During the launch, Shekhar also showed interest in teaching music to the kids at the skill centre.

The Misal Mumbai initiative aims to enable women and youth to be independent and helps them to get vocational training and placement support. Under the program, trainees will be provided quality skill-building which will help them to secure jobs and sustain themselves. The educational-hub and skill centre was launched at Jaffar Baba Colony, near Kadeshwari Temple Marg and Mount Mary Church in Bandra and will provide pre-school programs to several children.

Also Read: Elections 2019: Ashish Shelar praises Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena sees red

Working under the Digital India initiative, Misal Mumbai aims to provide access to information, knowledge, and skill with the prime objective of creating a pool of young entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs in return will act as agents of change in their respective area of residence.

Happy to inaugurate Balwadi & Local Skill development centre at Bandra Kadeshwari neighbourhood, on eve of death anniversary of Late A B Vajpayee Ji , with help of @ROUBLENAGI ! Tks Shekhar for gracing the occasion! @poonam_mahajan pic.twitter.com/6ZZUNXBmXn — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) August 16, 2019

The Misal Mumbai is an initiative to transform the lives of people living in the slums and villages of India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates