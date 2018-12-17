Assailants took 45 minutes to overpower Sion gangster Raja and kill him

crime

Even after being badly injured, D K Rao-aide T P Raja moved to the window and tried calling for help, but eventually passed out

One of the accused was nabbed from Rajasthan on Saturday

It had taken 45 minutes for the assailants, who barged into D K Rao-aide T P Raja's house on December 7 and murdered him in cold blood, to overpower him. It was not an easy job for them, as they first had to attack him with a knife and then fire a round at him.

Even after being badly injured, Raja moved to the window and tried calling for help, but eventually passed out. One of the accused even injured his hand in the scuffle and had to run out with blood oozing from it.

Making another breakthrough in the probe, the Wadala TT Police arrested one of the accused - Amjad Khan. He was picked up from Rajasthan on Saturday night and brought to Mumbai the following day. After being produced in court, Khan was sent to police custody till December 20. A police officer said, "We have recovered some CCTV footages from the area outside Raja's house. In one of them, the suspects are seen approaching the building in a bike. Another one shows them running out of the building and trying to push the bike, but when it doesn't start, they escape. From their body language and locals' statements, it seems they are the ones who killed Raja."

Police sources said teams had been sent to other states to look for the other suspect. Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell has questioned more than 100 people with criminal records. But the cops are yet to find out the motive behind the murder.

