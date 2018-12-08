Mumbai underworld henchman DK Rao's close aide murdered in his Sion flat

crime

Marimuthu Periyasamy Devendra aka TP Raja is survived by his wife and a son, who do not live with him.

Deceased TP Raja

A history-sheeter and close aide of Mumbai underworld henchman DK Rao, Marimuthu Periyasamy Devendra aka TP Raja was killed at his residence in Sion Koliwada on Friday afternoon. Two bike-borne killers reached his flat in MHADA Colony around 3.30 pm and slit his throat before running away. Residents alerted cops when they saw the blood-soaked duo exiting the building. Raja's body was found by the police near the window of his flat, where he may have been trying to shout for help but couldn't owing to his injuries.

The deceased was involved in the infamous bank robbery in Navi Mumbai, along with DK Rao, where Raja had killed a policeman. A case under MCOCA was slapped against the two in 2007. Raja was released from jail a month ago. Cops scanning CCTV footage are yet to identify his killers. Neighbours called up the cops around 4pm on Friday, informing them about the two men running out from building no D3 (Suryanivas). A message was relayed to the patrolling van of Wadala TT police station who rushed to the spot and found the 40-year-old dead in his one-room flat on the building's fourth floor.

An officer from Wadala TT police station, said, "The two men then bolted the door to his flat even as Raja tried to seek help from people outside." Raja is survived by his wife and a son, who do not live with him. "We are gathering more information," said Dr Ravindra Shisve, additional commissioner (central region).

Also Read: Dreaded gangster involved in over 25 criminal cases arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates