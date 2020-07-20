Search

Assam Police's Shah Rukh Khan inspired be a 'Baazigar' tweet is way too epic

Updated: Jul 20, 2020, 17:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Assam Police said that social distancing can save lives and urged people to maintain six feet distance and be a Baazigar!

The picture shared by Assam Police to urge people to maintain social distancing
After giving a twist to the poster of actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, the Assam Police is back again and winning hearts with their creative yet informative posts. On Saturday, the Assam Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about COVID-19 but with a filmy twist.

Taking inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, the Assam Police featured the 'King of Romance' in his signature pose with his arms spread wide but with a mask photo-shopped onto his face. To send a strong message about practicing social distancing norms, the Assam police used SRK's popular dialogue from blockbuster movie Baazigar.

Here's what Assam Police tweeted:

The Assam Police said that social distancing can save lives and urged people to maintain six feet distance and be a Baazigar! The police also used the hashtag #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 4,000 likes and 1,600 retweets. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "I kinda like wearing my mask in public. Now I can talk to myself in peace", while another wrote, "God I haven't seen suchh cool police."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

What do you think of Assam Police's be a Baazigar appeal?

