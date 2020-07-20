Assam Police's Shah Rukh Khan inspired be a 'Baazigar' tweet is way too epic

The picture shared by Assam Police to urge people to maintain social distancing

After giving a twist to the poster of actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, the Assam Police is back again and winning hearts with their creative yet informative posts. On Saturday, the Assam Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about COVID-19 but with a filmy twist.

Taking inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, the Assam Police featured the 'King of Romance' in his signature pose with his arms spread wide but with a mask photo-shopped onto his face. To send a strong message about practicing social distancing norms, the Assam police used SRK's popular dialogue from blockbuster movie Baazigar.

Here's what Assam Police tweeted:

Social Distancing can save lives.



Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai."



Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m7PLnZRgJW — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 18, 2020

The Assam Police said that social distancing can save lives and urged people to maintain six feet distance and be a Baazigar! The police also used the hashtag #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona.

Read the latest offbeat stories, bizarre news in Mumbai and rest of India

Since being shared, the post has collected over 4,000 likes and 1,600 retweets. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "I kinda like wearing my mask in public. Now I can talk to myself in peace", while another wrote, "God I haven't seen suchh cool police."

Here's how Tweeple reacted:

Today feeling blessed that everyone loves @iamsrk whom i admire and who inspired me....Thank you so much assam police it's so amezing to seeâÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ pic.twitter.com/MyPKIsb5NL — J.A. KHAN ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ(DREAMER)ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@SrkianKhan12) July 18, 2020

Like this? With people at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/40puYk5Dgh — CnsultngMthematician (@bikidullah) July 18, 2020

I kinda like wearing my mask in public. Now I can talk to myself in peace. #SocialDistance @bollywood_life — StancyLove (@Stancy144) July 18, 2020

Wow...fir toh sab distancing jaroor maintain karenge hi ....almost all love my Shah ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Aparna Agnihotri (@aparna1agnihotr) July 18, 2020

Love you Shah Rukh

Insha allah India Fights Corona âÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¼ à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¾à¤¨ à¤­à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ (@srk_devoteee) July 18, 2020

What do you think of Assam Police's be a Baazigar appeal?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news