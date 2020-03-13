Coronavirus outbreak: Assam students' victory slogans over COVID-19 will make your day

After a video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prauers meet went viral and a video of a group of women singing, "Corona bhag ja, bharat me tharo kain kam re, corona bhag ja" that left netizens amused, another heartwarming video of a group of students from Assam shouting slogans against coronavirus has taken the internet by storm.

#coronavirusindia The first mass protest against Coronavirus. Where else - Assam, home of all protest. pic.twitter.com/JgSEvYVhut — Mrinal Talukdar (@mrinaltalukdar8) March 10, 2020

Twitter user Mrinal Talukdar shared the 29 secind clip on the micro blogging site with the caption: The first mass protest against Coronavirus. Where else - Assam, home of all protest. Mrinal also used the hashtag Coronavirus India.



In the viral video, a group of college students, who can be seen returning to thier campus after enjoying a game of football are seen chanting "Coronavirus, go back" in unison. Drenched with mud while playing football, the students of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology are seen chanting 'Coronavirus go back' as they take move towards their campus.

The video, which has managed to strike a chord wth netizens has garnered over 17,000 views and still counting. Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to laud the young college students for their protest march against COVID-19.

One user commented, "What's evident is that they are returning after a wonderful game of football in a truly muddy field." while another user wrote, "This is epic." A third user commented, "And this time I support their movement.

On the other hand, in Mumai, two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14 in Maharashtra.

