Assembly Elections 2019: Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16.05 crore

Aaditya Thackeray caught in a candid moment on his way to file his nomination papers from the Worli Assembly constituency. All Pictures/Bipin Kokate

On Thursday, Yuva Sena chief and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray the first of the three Thackeray family generations filed his election nomination papers. The junior Thackeray was accompanied by his entire family as he filed his nomination form from the Worli Assembly, which falls in south-central Mumbai. At the time of filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray declared assets worth Rs16.05 crore and has no liabilities.

In a show of strength, the Yuva Sena chief was accompanied by all senior leaders of Sena party. Thousands of party workers thronged the streets of Lower Parel and Worli on Thursday morning till afternoon. While speaking to media persons, Thackeray said, "CM is a common man and even I am a common man. I am not running behind any post." On the other hand, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray thanked all those who came to support his son on a large scale.



Aaditya Thackeray was accompanied by his entire family as he filed his nomination papers for assembly elections

Aaditya Thackeray's affidavit revealed his bank deposits at Rs 10.36 crore, bond shares at Rs 20.39 lakh, vehicle - BMW car at Rs 6.5 lakh, jewellery at Rs 64.65 lakh and another such moveable asset of Rs 10.22 lakh thus taking his total of moveable assets to be at Rs.11.38 crore. Aaditya Thackeray has shown his immovable assets to be Rs 4.67 crore which includes his commercial properties at Ghodbundar and Khalapur's agricultural land. As per the affidavit submitted to the election commission, Aaditya Thackeray also has no legal cases against him.

