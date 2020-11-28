Astronaut shares breathtaking video of Earth taken from space, netizens amused

A stunning video of the Earth taken from space is winning hearts online. The video which has gone viral was shared by Victor Glover, an astronaut, who is presently on SpaceX Crew Dragon.

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Glover took to Twitter and shared the stunning clip taken from space. "My first video from space!" an excited Glover wrote. He further said that he is looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. "The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!" Glover said.

Interestingly, Glover in his Twitter bio has described himself as a husband, dad, US Navy Commander, and astronaut with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Since being shared, the breathtaking video has collected over 2 million views and tons of comments.

One user said, "So, for all the people who think the earth is flat, take a good look", while a second user wrote, "Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty!" A third comment read, "I want to see the first video from SPCE !!!" A fourth user wrote, "I can’t wait to see it for myself one day."

Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty! — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) November 24, 2020

So, for all the people who think the earth is flat, take a good look. — K L (@KLRARIES) November 24, 2020

I want to see the first video from SPCE !!! — Liam Stabeno (@LiamStabeno) November 24, 2020

One can hope. What an amazing time to be alive. — Acey88 (@Acey88ttv) November 25, 2020

So awesome. Txs for the raw and unscripted nature of the video, makes it feel like we are all there and one day we will. — Cybergrade (@vicentes) November 24, 2020

“Orbiting Earth in the spaceship, I saw how beautiful our planet is. People, let us preserve and increase this beauty, not destroy it!”

