Astronaut shares breathtaking video of Earth taken from space, netizens amused

Updated: 28 November, 2020 09:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective, Glover said while sharing the video

A screengrab of the video shared by astronaut Victor Glover
A stunning video of the Earth taken from space is winning hearts online. The video which has gone viral was shared by Victor Glover, an astronaut, who is presently on SpaceX Crew Dragon.

On Wednesday, Glover took to Twitter and shared the stunning clip taken from space. "My first video from space!" an excited Glover wrote. He further said that he is looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. "The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!" Glover said.

Interestingly, Glover in his Twitter bio has described himself as a husband, dad, US Navy Commander, and astronaut with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Since being shared, the breathtaking video has collected over 2 million views and tons of comments.

One user said, "So, for all the people who think the earth is flat, take a good look", while a second user wrote, "Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty!" A third comment read, "I want to see the first video from SPCE !!!" A fourth user wrote, "I can’t wait to see it for myself one day."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: 28 November, 2020 11:00 IST

