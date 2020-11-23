Patient watches Bigg Boss as doctors perform open brain surgery on him

A 33-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur watched Bigg Boss and Hollywood film Avatar as doctor performed a rare brain surgery on him.

According to an India Today report, doctors at Brinda Neuro Centre in Guntur conducted a critical, rare, open brain surgery on Vara Prasad for which he had to stay awake.

Watch Video: Doctor dresses up as Batman to fulfill young cancer patient's dream, internet gets emotional

The 33-year-old patient watched Bigg Boss and Avatar on a laptop as the surgery to remove recurrent glioma from his left premotor area abutting the mortal cortex was conducted by a trio of doctors.

In 2016, Vara Prasad had gone under a surgery as well but was not able to recover fully.

Brazilian tattoo artist gets fake tusks implanted to look like human Orc

After his recent surgery which went on to become historic in ways, he was discharged on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news