At the museum with Ganesha

Craft a five-foot Ganesha with a murtikar from Pen, or go treasure hunting for modaks at a week-long themed itinerary

The Ganesha idol will be crafted with shadu clay

A Pandal isn't the only place where you can meet the elephant god this Ganeshotsav. For, in time for the festival, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) is organising a week-long programme of workshops and events where you can indulge your artistic side for all things Ganesha. Called Ganesha Visits the Museum, the programme is open to all; with some sessions allowing limited entries.

One of the highlights is a five-foot idol-making workshop by Shrikant Deodhar, a celebrated idol maker from Pen. There is also an interesting art trail, where each modak the participants find will have the clue for the next one. Ganesha Today gives a contemporary touch to the programme. "Children will be given objects from the museum's collection and encouraged to imagine stories around them," informs Bilwa Kulkarni-Poddar, education officer, CSMVS. "Through this, we will get them talking about their city, and perhaps what Ganesha would not want to see during the festivities. The aim is to also send out a message."

On September 3 to 8, 11 am to 3 pm.

At CSMVS, Fort.

Call 22844484

Email education@csmvs.in

