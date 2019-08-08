Atif Aslam unhappy with Article 370 revoked in Kashmir; gets trolled

bollywood

Article 370 of the Constitution of India has been scrapped in Kashmir and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has expressed his disagreement on it

This photo was shared by Atif Aslam on his Instagram account.

On August 5, the Indian Government announced that it had scrapped Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. Rajya Sabha had agreed to the resolution of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This decision received mixed responses and are also receiving uproars by the neighbouring country, Pakistan.

Singer Atif Aslam, who has crooned several Bollywood songs and gave some of the best chartbusters is also unhappy with the decision taken by the Indian Government to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The singer took to his social media handle to announce his disagreement with this move. Atif Aslam also informed his fans and followers that he is going on a pilgrimage to the holy place of Hajj, Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The singer wrote: "Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah, I'll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone's forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone's sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers."

The Be Intehaan singer further continued, "Also I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world (sic)"

Take a look at his tweet here:

Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important (cont) https://t.co/7lBJRH1K7y — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) August 6, 2019

The singer, who found many fans and followers in the Indian audience, was trolled by them, as Atif received angry replies to his post. A user wrote: "To add a political statement when you are going for such a spiritual journey is extremely sad. Assume you will find it difficult to sing for Indian films for a long time now. #kashmir #article370 #india. #atifaslam."

Actor Vishal Malhotra said that even after Atif's tweet there would be a few who would want him to sing for their film.

And there are still a bunch of idiots who insist on making him sing for their projects !! — Vishal Malhotra (@Vishhman) August 6, 2019

Atif Aslam's Indian fan club asked the singer to not fall prey to these propagandas.

And please don't fall for any propagandas.

A good decision has been taken for better future of kashmiris. They are indians. They are us. They will be protected.



Let them cry for losing kashmir (as a land and resources, they don't care about kashmiris )

Kashmir has suffered... — RaFaZ aaDeeZ ðÂÂµ (@Rafaz_aadeez) August 6, 2019

Another user, who is also his fan asked him to refrain from posting such things as he was disheartened to see his favourite singer post this.

i disagree with ur tweet about kashmiris....for the first time....modi did the best for kashmiris....i am ur fan man...pls don't get into politics..pls — Rahul Jha (@RahulJh04224711) August 6, 2019

In related news, Pakistani artists have been banned from working in India after the Pulwama terror attacks in February 2018. In fact, after this move, Atif's song from Salman Khan's film, Notebook was replaced by another singer.

