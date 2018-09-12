Atul Srivastava is the B-town's go to daddy?

bollywood

Atul Srivastava will also be playing the role of a doting dad of Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming Luka Chuppi, which stars Kriti Sanon. There are some more projects in the pipeline in which he plays a parent.

Shahid Kapoor and Atul Srivastava

Character actor Atul Srivastava seems to be Bollywood's favourite daddy. He also played Rajkummar Rao's papa in the recent release Stree.

Srivastava is also going to play the role of a doting dad of Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming Luka Chuppi, which also stars Kriti Sanon. Atul Srivastava was also seen in a lot of movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and Bombay Velvet (2015) to name a few.

There are some more projects in the pipeline in which he plays a parent. Is he B-Town's go-to daddy?

On the work front, Atul is all geared up for his next release Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film revolves around the problem of electricity theft in a small town in Uttarakhand. Shahid and Shraddha first take a light-hearted dig at the issue of frequent power cuts, but things turn serious when their friend, played by Divyendu Sharma, commits suicide after being harassed to pay a hefty amount as his electricity bill. The movie will hit the big screens on September 21. This movie features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

