Aureus Analytics Takes Small Steps Towards Building Resilient And Sustainable Recovery For The Most Vulnerable

The entire world is taking steps towards economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic outbreak has affected all population segments and is particularly detrimental to society's most vulnerable sections. Thousands of daily-wage workers have lost their livelihood, and they are more susceptible to such economic shocks. Every little step can help in providing them a sustainable and resilient future.

"It is impressive to see how people from all walks of life are coming together to contribute to society. Everyone wants to help in some way. Donations during a disaster or natural calamities certainly make much difference. However, there is also a massive need for sustainable charities that can create a long-term positive impact on the poor and underprivileged lives," said Ashish Tanna, CEO & Co-Founder, Aureus Analytics.

With a vision to enrich the impoverished and deprived communities, Aureus adopted ten slums across Mumbai with support from Khushiyaan Foundation. This collaboration helps their community kitchens serve freshly cooked meals to the underprivileged kids and provides a sanitary kit for improving menstrual hygiene in slum adolescent girls and women.

"I am glad when corporates like Aureus Analytics come forward to extend helping hands & show their support. Together we can make the difference & such CSR support is always appreciated by Youth based NGOs like us who ready to serve the Nation every minute" said Chinu Kwatra, Founder, Khushiyaan Foundation.

#DiwaliWithKhushiyaan These smiling faces lit up our Diwali, and we will continue to support such a noble cause with every possible contribution in the future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.