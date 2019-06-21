Search

Australia too good for Bangladesh despite Rahim's fighting ton

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 08:57 IST | Agencies

Bangladesh's hopes of achieving a World Cup record run-chase suffered a huge setback when star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed

Australia's Warner celebrates his century v Bangladesh at Trent Bridge yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Nottingham: Defending champions Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in their World Cup group match at Trent Bridge yesterday to go top of the 10-team table.

David Warner's superb 166 helped Australia reach 381 for five in their 50 overs and Bangladesh, despite a gallant century from Mushfiqur Rahim, failed to keep up with the required run-rate. Bangladesh remain fifth in the table, with the top four sides qualifying for next month's semi-finals.

Bangladesh's hopes of achieving a World Cup record run-chase suffered a huge setback when star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed. Shakib, fresh from his match-winning century against the West Indies, fell for 41 when, deceived by a slower ball from fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, he chipped a catch to David Warner at mid-off. His exit left the Tigers 102-2 in the 19th over.

Warner had earlier made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10, with an innings of 166 — the left-hander's second century of the World Cup — in a total of 381-5. The highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 447 runs, Warner is back to his devastating best for Australia after completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. "Today was a great foundation for our batting," said Warner, who shared stands of 121 with captain Aaron Finch (53) and 192 with Usman Khawaja (89).

"I felt a little bit bogged down and frustrated. I kept hitting fielders but I managed to hang in there. I was feeling a little bit fatigued by the end but I was looking to score as many runs as possible so our bowlers had something to bowl at." Soumya Sarkar gave Bangladesh fans something to cheer with 3-58 in eight overs.

Two
David Warner is the first batsman to score 150-plus twice in World Cup. He had earlier scored 178 against Afghanistan during the 2015 edition in Australia and NZ

Did you know?

Bangladesh's part-time pacer Soumya Sarkar, who claimed 3-58 against Australia, had picked-up just one wicket in 48 ODIs prior to yesterday's match

