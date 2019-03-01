Auto rickshaw driver booked for stealing oil bottles in DMart in Malad

crime

When the management came to know and checked the CCTV, they saw the accused stealing material. They alerted all employees as well as the security guard who kept his face in mind. On the day of the incident, when he came again they kept a close watch

The Bangurnagar police have booked and arrested a 40-year-old auto driver, who was allegedly caught stealing massage oil bottles in DMart in Malad west on Sunday.

He was caught red-handed by the DMart security guard while he was making his way out after shopping. During the search, the security guard recovered dozens of food and massage oil bottles which he hid inside his pants. The security management then called the police and handed him over to them.

The accused has been identified as Junaid Charolia 40, an auto driver by profession who lives in Jogeshwari. During the enquiry, it was revealed that this was not the first incident when Charolia stole at DMart. He has committed this crime in the past as well on the pretext of shopping.

When the management grew suspicious they checked the CCTV footage and saw the accused stealing material from the outlet. They alerted all staff as well as the security guard to keep a close eye on him the next time.

"He was roaming inside the store on the pretext of shopping and took many materials including massage oil and kept it into the carry basket. After finding a secluded spot in the store, he hid all products inside his pants and was about to head out of the store. The security guard then stopped him for a check and managed to recover all the items," said a police official from Bangurnagar police station.

"During the enquiry, we found out that Charolia was keeping a tab on his health and would use good quality oil for food and also massage oils for his body. We have booked and arrested Charolia under section 379 of Indian Penal Code and he was produced before the court on Monday where he has been remanded police custody," said a police official from Bangurnagar police station.

