Avengers: Endgame Special Look: Captain America and Iron Man reunite!

hollywood

Marvel Studios surprised Avengers fans when they released a new Endgame promo to announce advance ticket booking that sees Robert Downey Jr's character, Iron Man, reunite with Captain America played by Chris Evans

A still from the new Avengers: Endgame video with Iron Man and Captain America

Avengers fans' excitement can't get any higher than this! Marvel Studios on April 2 released a new video titled Special Look to announce the ticket sales ahead of the film release on April 26. The makers also announced the same in a tweet, which was retweeted 10,000 times in just 12 minutes.

"It's not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

The footage shown in the video titled special look was similar to the new trailer that was released a while ago. But it also had a few new glimpses which have fans something to cheer about. We can see Robert Downey Jr.'s character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, reuniting with Captain America aka Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans.

Avengers: Endgame Special Look Video

While this video is shorter than the trailer, it has more meat as far as insights to the story. What can be summarised from the video is that Tony Stark did manage to get the Guardians of the Galaxy ship back to Earth, and the surviving Avengers assemble to use it to go after Thanos. The promo video also gives a sneak peek of what looks like the final battle, which sees Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, Iron Man and Captain American in a face-off with Thanos played by Josh Brolin.



A still from the new Avengers: Endgame video

Avengers: Endgame features an ensemble cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Also read: Seven questions from Avengers: Infinity War that Endgame should answer

Avengers: Endgame which is said to be 3 hours, 2 minutes will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26.

Also read: One month to go: Marvel releases new Avengers: Endgame posters, featurette

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates