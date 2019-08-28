Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs support the ban on single-use plastic

bollywood

Karan Johar tweeted his support for the movement and urged everyone to support it too.

During his recent radio address and his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched a ban against single-use plastic October 2 onwards. Several Bollywood celebrities, too, have supported the Prime Minister's call to ban single-use plastic.

For starters, Karan Johar tweeted his support for the movement and urged everyone to support it too. He tweeted:

The initiative by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi to eliminate the usage of “single use plastic “is formidable and as citizens of not just our incredible nation but also of the world we have to support this extremely important cause ....our environment defines us..... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 28, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana thanked PM Modi for the initiative and wrote, "Climate change is real and all of us should ensure we do our bit to protect the environment. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on urging people to eliminate 'single-use plastic'".

This is what Bhumi Pednekar tweeted:

What we only use for a while lasts forever! It’s a great initiative started by our PM @narendramodi. We need to stop the use of single-use plastic. https://t.co/grCMx2qbAS — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 28, 2019

Earlier this year, Salman Khan, too, imparted an important message about banning single-use plastic. The actor had shared a video of him offering a monkey some water, and he called the monkey his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. The monkey, however, turned down the water after which Salman offered it to him in a glass, which the monkey accepts.

"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

