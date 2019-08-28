IIFA 2019: Complete list of Hindi films nominated in various categories

bollywood

IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2019 is conducting the event in Mumbai, India this year. They have released the nominations in various categories

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in a still from Andhadhun. Picture Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's official Instagram account

One of the coveted and reputed Film Awards, the IIFA 2019 (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is back with a bang. The brand is celebrating its 20 glorious years in the industry and has released its list of nominations in various different categories that involve, Best Film, Direction, Best Actors and so on.

This year it is a homecoming for IIFA 2019 as it will be conducted in the city of dreams, Mumbai, where most of the Hindi films are predominantly filmed. This is the first time, IIFA 2019 is being held in Mumbai, India. While the exact venue and dates haven't been decided, the list of nominations is out!

Best Picture:

Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Badhaai Ho (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra

Padmaavat (2018) starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor

Sanju (2018) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala

Direction:

Amit Ravindernath Sharma - Badhaai Ho

Meghna Gulzar - Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju

Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat

Sriram Raghavan - Andhadhun

Performance In A Leading Role (Female):

Alia Bhatt - Raazi

Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat

Neena Gupta - Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji - Hichki

Tabu - Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana - Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao - Stree

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju

Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal - Raazi

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female):

Aditi Rao Hydari - Padmaavat

Neena Gupta - Mulk

Radhika Apte - Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri - Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhasker - Veere Di Wedding

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male):

Anil Kapoor - Race 3

Jim Sarbh - Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa - Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi - Stree

Vicky Kaushal - Sanju

Music Direction:

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi - Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy - Raazi

Best Story:

Andhadhun - Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar

Sanju - Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani

Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava

Raazi - Harinder S Sikka

Padman - R Balki, Twinkle Khanna

Lyrics:

Amitabh Bhattacharya - Dhadak

Gulzar - Raazi

Irshad Kamil - Zero

Jaideep Sahni - Andhadhun

Shellee - Manmarziyaan

Playback Singer (Male):

Abhay Jodhpurkar - Zero

Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun

Arijit Singh - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Arijit Singh - Raazi

Sukhwinder Singh - Sanju

Playback Singer (Female):

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf - Raazi

Shreya Ghoshal - Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan - Sanju

Sunidhi Chauhan - Raazi

Tulsi Kumar - Satyamev Jayate

While the nominations are out now, it seems like a cut-throat competition! The Panel of IIFA 2019 has already announced the winners for the technical department.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10395589">Do you think the nominations are fair?</a>

Technical Winners:

Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat

Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad

Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) for Andhadhun

Background Score - Daniel B. George for Andhadhun

Special Effects - Filmgate Films AB for Tumbbad

So, are you happy with the nominations and excited for IIFA 2019?

Also Read: IIFA promises to support Chandana Hiran's campaign opposing Bollywood's misogynistic songs

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates