IIFA 2019: Complete list of Hindi films nominated in various categories
IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2019 is conducting the event in Mumbai, India this year. They have released the nominations in various categories
One of the coveted and reputed Film Awards, the IIFA 2019 (International Indian Film Academy Awards) is back with a bang. The brand is celebrating its 20 glorious years in the industry and has released its list of nominations in various different categories that involve, Best Film, Direction, Best Actors and so on.
This year it is a homecoming for IIFA 2019 as it will be conducted in the city of dreams, Mumbai, where most of the Hindi films are predominantly filmed. This is the first time, IIFA 2019 is being held in Mumbai, India. While the exact venue and dates haven't been decided, the list of nominations is out!
Best Picture:
Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Badhaai Ho (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra
Padmaavat (2018) starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor
Sanju (2018) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala
Direction:
Amit Ravindernath Sharma - Badhaai Ho
Meghna Gulzar - Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju
Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat
Sriram Raghavan - Andhadhun
Performance In A Leading Role (Female):
Alia Bhatt - Raazi
Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat
Neena Gupta - Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji - Hichki
Tabu - Andhadhun
Performance In A Leading Role (Male):
Ayushmann Khurrana - Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao - Stree
Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju
Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal - Raazi
Performance In A Supporting Role (Female):
Aditi Rao Hydari - Padmaavat
Neena Gupta - Mulk
Radhika Apte - Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri - Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhasker - Veere Di Wedding
Performance In A Supporting Role (Male):
Anil Kapoor - Race 3
Jim Sarbh - Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa - Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi - Stree
Vicky Kaushal - Sanju
Music Direction:
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi - Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy - Raazi
Best Story:
Andhadhun - Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar
Sanju - Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani
Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava
Raazi - Harinder S Sikka
Padman - R Balki, Twinkle Khanna
Lyrics:
Amitabh Bhattacharya - Dhadak
Gulzar - Raazi
Irshad Kamil - Zero
Jaideep Sahni - Andhadhun
Shellee - Manmarziyaan
Playback Singer (Male):
Abhay Jodhpurkar - Zero
Amit Trivedi - Andhadhun
Arijit Singh - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Arijit Singh - Raazi
Sukhwinder Singh - Sanju
Playback Singer (Female):
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf - Raazi
Shreya Ghoshal - Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan - Sanju
Sunidhi Chauhan - Raazi
Tulsi Kumar - Satyamev Jayate
While the nominations are out now, it seems like a cut-throat competition! The Panel of IIFA 2019 has already announced the winners for the technical department.
Technical Winners:
Choreography - Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar for Ghoomar from Padmaavat
Sound Design - Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad
Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) for Andhadhun
Background Score - Daniel B. George for Andhadhun
Special Effects - Filmgate Films AB for Tumbbad
So, are you happy with the nominations and excited for IIFA 2019?
